Telangana: CS seeks waste management report

By | Published: 1:15 am

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed officials to prepare a report on the implementation of Solid Waste Management Rules, Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules and Polluted River Stretches and District Environment Plans in accordance with the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) by January 31. The same will be submitted to the tribunal.

The Chief Secretary held a review meeting at BRKR Bhavan here on Monday. He directed the officials to incorporate the steps taken so far by the government and the progress achieved thus far in the report.

Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, briefed the steps being taken to implement Time Line Action Plan as per the NGT guidelines. Vikas Raj, Principal Secretary, Panchayat Raj, explained the sanitation programme and steps being taken to collect waste in gram panchayats.

Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary, Animal Husbandry, Neetu Prasad, Member Secretary, Pollution Control Board, Venkata Narasimha Reddy, MD, Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation, and other officials attended the meeting.

