Telangana CS tells departments to file replies to Assembly queries soon 

By | Published: 7:13 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed departmental heads to submit details of new Presidential Order to General Administration Department by March 4.

He held a review meeting with the officials at BRKR Bhavan on Saturday over the implementation of the new Presidential Order, replies to pending Legislative Assembly questions, Legislative Council questions, Zero Hour mentions, audit paras and preparation of outcome budget and notes on demand etc.

The CS informed that reports on new Presidential Order submitted by various departments to the General Administration Department and Finance had been sent with some observations to the concerned departments.

He directed the officials to submit the proposals in accordance with rules by March 4 to the General Administration Department. Further, steps would be taken as per the business rules, he said. He also asked the officials to take utmost care regarding the questions raised during the previous Assembly session and also on the present session.

He directed the heads to submit replies immediately and also coordinate with the Assembly officials. The reports on pending audit paras should be sent to the PAC (Public Accounts Committee) immediately.

Detailed information should be incorporated in note on demand and outcome budget. Departments should also prepare brief profile and submit to the government, he added.

Special Chief Secretaries Rajeshwar Tiwari, Shanti Kumari, Principal Secretaries K Rama Krishna Rao, Rajat Kumar, Sunil Sharma, Shashank Goel, Jayesh Ranjan, Vikas Raj, Ravi Gupta, Additional DG Jitender, Assembly Secretary Narasimha Charyulu and other secretaries participated in the meeting.

