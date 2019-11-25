Telangana: Cultivation area in Yasangi to go up

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: With promising water storage levels in reservoirs, farmers commenced farm operations for Yasangi season in the State. As against normal crop area of about 31.58 lakh acres, cultivation began in around 4.24 lakh acres. Groundnut is being cultivated in about 2.09 lakh acres, while paddy sowing has been taken up in 2,221 acres till date. Harvesting of Kharif paddy is also going on at a brisk pace.

Due to good rainfall in addition to the completion of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, all major reservoirs in the State received handsome inflows. The cumulative storage in all the major reservoirs, including Almatti, Narayanpur, Ujjaini and Thungabhadra, was around 832.78 tmc as on November 20, which is nearly double the cumulative storage of 461.22 tmc on the same date last year. Water available in reservoirs located in upper-riparian States is also considered by the State government under total cumulative storage as it can be used for its needs in case of emergency.

“We have almost double the water storage this year compared to last year and can expect an increased crop area. Farmers are happy about it and are taking up farm operations at a brisk pace. However, works were delayed for Yasangi due to the delay in Kharif operations and extended rainy season. While paddy remains a favourite and sowing is yet to commence, cultivation of groundnut followed by bengal gram have already covered more than 50 per cent of their normal crop area,” an official in the Agriculture Department told ‘Telangana Today’.

While the total area under cultivation is about 4.24 lakh acres as on November 23, covering about 13 per cent of total crop area of 31.58 lakh acres during Yasangi season, around 5.29 lakh acres was under cultivation on the same date last year. While season’s normal cultivation area of paddy is about 16.88 lakh acres, it was taken up only in around 2,221 acres as on Saturday. Cultivation of other crops, including maize, jowar, wheat, green gram, black gram, sesamum, chillies, onions and tobacco among others have just commenced.

Among districts, Adilabad remains a frontrunner in cultivation with over 85 per cent of its total crop area of 54,192 acres under cultivation, followed by Nagarkurnool with 74 per cent of its total crop area of 1.32 lakh acres under cultivation. Agricultural activities are yet to commence in districts such as Medchal, Yadadri Bhongir, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Khammam, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, Mancherial and Nirmal. Officials could not ascertain specific reasons but hinted at delayed Kharif operations.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .