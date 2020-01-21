Telangana culture showcased in Qatar

By | Published: 12:19 am 9:26 pm

Jeddah: The NRI community living in Qatar displayed the rich cultural tapestry and traditions of Telangana and various other Indian States. The two-day event with the theme – ‘Passage to India, Community Festival’ marked the conclusion of India Qatar 2019, organised by Indian Cultural Centre under the supervision of the Indian Embassy in collaboration with Museum of Islamic Art of Qatar recently.

The NRI organisations representing various Indian States presented their core culture to the mammoth audience. Vibrant Telangana expatriate organisations in Qatar – Telangana Jagruthi and Telangana Praja Samithi (TPS) – also presented Telangana folk art. Andhra Kala Vedika of AP also presented their State cultural show.

The Telangana folk songs by TPS women members in traditional attire enthralled the audience. Banjara dance of lambadas Telangana Jagruthi team also came in for praise.

The focus of the festival was to highlight the Indian community and its colorful culture. The replica of Red Fort of Delhi erected in the premises of Museum of Islamic Art was prime attraction for visitors. The stalls that displayed arts and crafts, and textiles had a higher footprint when compared to others.

The cultural programmes reflecting different Indian States performed by students of various Indian schools in Qatar held audience captive.

This festival also honoured the long-term Indian residents of Qatar who have made such huge contributions to the country’s growth and played positive role in bilateral trade between two countries.

The event was formally inaugurated by Indian Ambassador P Kumaran and attended by several Qatari dignitaries, said a statement from organisers.

