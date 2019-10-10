Telangana: Dak Sewa Awards for postal employees

By | Published: 1:52 am

Hyderabad: As part of the World Post Day celebrations, the Department of Posts, Telangana circle gave away meritorious ‘Meghdoot’ and ‘Dak Sewa’ awards to the employees.

For the year 2019, the Dak Sewa awards were given to K Hanumandlu, GDS Packer, JNTU Kukatpalli; BVN Sekhar, Postal Assistant, Khamman; Badavath Subhash, Public Relation Inspector (P), Hyderabad; P Raghuram, Assistant Superintendent of Post Offices, Hyderabad; J Pandari, Superintendent of Post Offices, Peddapalli; R Nagesh Wardhan, SA, Hyderabad Sorting Division and G Geetanjali, Multi Tasking Staff, Postal Stores Depot, Hyderabad.

For the year 2018, the Dak Sewa awards were given away to Nakka Amarendra, GDS Branch Postmaster, Vendikole, Sangareddy and K. Umakanth, Postal Assistant, Hyderabad City.

The Dak Sewa award, which comprises of a cash award of Rs 5,000, a certificate and a citation, is given under various categories to outstanding performers at the circle level every year. The main criteria for selecting the awardees is an unblemished record of service, the performance and productivity of the employee, devotion to the duty, leadership qualities and contribution of the employee in improving the image of the department.

Brig B Chandrasekhar (Retired), former Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Circle was Chief Guest while Col. Sagar Hanuman Singh, Postmaster General, Hyderabad Region presided over the awards distribution function.

