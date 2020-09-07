Telangana: Data collection of groundwater to start in 2 months

Data analysis, dissemination to govt depts and public will begin thereafter

Hyderabad: The Telangana Ground Water Department is hopeful that real time data collection will begin within two months and data analysis and dissemination to government departments and the general public will begin immediately after that. This development follows arrival of equipment and the process of installations taken up.

The digital meters will also provide historical data to the central database which will help analysts compare water levels at different periods of time in a particular basin.

“For instance, we can compare the groundwater levels before and after Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) was constructed. Details of the surface water level, feasibility of water in that sub basin and how water levels are changing in layers of the ground over a period of time can be ascertained,” GWD Deputy Director Rakesh Chander said.

The real time and the historical data will be linked to the Telangana Water Resources Information System which is implemented by the Telangana Irrigation and Command Area Development Department so that the data can be available on public domain. “One day, the same data will be linked to the Chief Minister’s dash-board so that groundwater level in real-time can be made available to the authorities to take informed decisions,” Rakesh Chander said.

Groundwater app in six months

The real interface of the Groundwater Department with the public will be the “Groundwater Information System” through the mobile app. People can get to know the groundwater level where they are staying as also quality of water. The user will have to select the geographic location on the app and seek specific details.

The user need not necessarily stay close to the river basin as the app will be GIS (Geographic Information System) based and linked with the central database of the GWD that will also have historical data of all the geographic locations in the State. It will fetch the details and display them. However, the app will be created after the database is ready to disseminate information. The app will be ready within six months, GWD authorities said.

