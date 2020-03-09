Telangana: Daughter turned away from funeral of honour killing accused

By | Published: 12:47 pm

Nalgonda: Emotionally distraught relatives of Maruthi Rao shouted back and did not allow Amrutha, Rao’s daughter to have a last glimpse of his body at the funeral grounds on Monday.

Maruthi Rao ended his life in Hyderabad, after he was accused of engineering the killing of Amrutha’s husband Pranay by hiring contract killers. Pranay and Amrutha had married each other against his wishes and in a case of honour killing, Pranay was done to death.

The trial in the sensational killing had just begun in a special court and Maruthi Rao’s body was found in Arya Vysya Bhavan in Hyderabad.

He was suspected to have taken poison to end his life. On Monday, a largely attended funeral procession of Maruthi Rao was taken out from his house in Reddy colony to Hindu graveyard at Shab Nagar in Miryalaguda.

Amidst tight police security, Amrutha reached the graveyard with to have a last look at her father even as the body of Maruthi Rao was placed on the pyre. Escorted by a heavy contingent of police, Amrutha came to the funeral yard, but she faced a highly emotional family members who raised slogans against her.

Apparently, they held Amrutha responsible for the misfortune that befell her family after she married a Dalit young man. With the police unable to control the surging relatives, police took away Amrutha from the funeral place.

It was a highly surcharged atmosphere at the burial ground with many onlookers gathering there.

