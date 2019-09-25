Telangana: DDS women members get UNDP award

By | Published: 11:27 pm 11:37 pm

Sangareddy: Women members of Deccan Development Society (DDS), Zaheerabad, received the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Equator Prize-2019 in New York on Wednesday. The DDS women were awarded the prize for the society’s initiative of women-led regenerative agriculture and community seed banks to empower the Dalit and tribal women, promote sustainable land use, and achieve food security.

The group also received $10,000 as part of the prize. The DDS women were among the 22 indigenous communities from across the globe who were presented the award during a glittering ceremony at the United Nations headquarters.

