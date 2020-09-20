Telangana: DEECET to be held on October 4

The entrance examination will be conducted in two shifts i.e. first shift-Telugu medium from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift English and Urdu mediums from 3 pm to 5 pm.

By | City Bureau | Published: 4:48 pm

Hyderabad: Diploma Elementary Education Common Entrance Test (DEECET) 2020 will be held in the computer-based mode on October 4.

The DEECET is held for admissions into a two-year diploma in elementary education and diploma in pre-school education courses offered by the Government District Institutes of Education and Training and private un-aided elementary teacher education institutions in the State.

