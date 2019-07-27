Telangana: Degree seat allotment on Sunday

By | Published: 7:21 pm

Hyderabad: The seat allotment for candidates who participated in the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2019 special phase admission will be released on the website https://dost.cgg.gov.in/ on Sunday.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) in a press release said students can self-report online from July 28 to 31.

Those students who confirmed their seats can report at the allotted college and submit college confirmation one-time password on July 30 and 31.

The second phase intra college web counselling will be held on August 5 and 6, and seat allotment on August 7, the TS DOST said.

