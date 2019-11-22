Telangana delegation pitches for World Heritage Site for Ramappa temple

By | Published: 9:36 pm

Hyderabad: A delegation comprising BV Papa Rao, architect GSV Suryanarayana Murthy and Kakatiya Heritage trustee M Pandu Ranga Rao put up a good argument for the Indian proposal for Ramappa temple to be inscribed as World Heritage Site. The three defended the proposal before a gathering of about 30 international heritage experts of ICOMOS at a meeting in Paris on Friday. ASI officials Dr Janhwij Sharma and Milan Kumar Chauley attended the meeting through skype.

The Government of India nominated Ramappa temple in January 2019. In September 2019, UNESCO sent an ICOMOS expert Dr Vasu Poshyanandana to visit the temple, followed by ICOMOS experts discussing the proposal. They also held a detailed meeting with Telangana government and ASI officials.

Papa Rao, who led the delegation, was satisfied with the discussion and clarifications given by the Indian experts. The delegation was also asked to submit more information by February 2020.

Thereafter, ICOMOS will carry out a final evaluation of the proposal and send their recommendation to UNESCO in April/ May 2020. The UNESCO will then put the proposals for voting before the World Heritage Committee consisting of 21 member countries of UNESCO at a meeting in June/July 2020 in China. A final decision on including Ramappa temple as a World Heritage Site will be taken at the UNESCO meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .