Telangana delegation turns heads at Davos meet

By | Published: 12:36 am 12:46 am

Hyderabad: The 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) gave a fresh boost to Telangana in its endeavours towards attracting investments with an aim to create more jobs.

The State bagged a Rs 500-crore deal with Piramal Group, besides promises for more investments shortly. Despite the presence of delegations from Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, Telangana’s created a huge buzz in Davos, catching the attention of world business leaders.

The four-day visit of the Telangana government’s delegation, led by Minister KT Rama Rao, was hectic with the Minister meeting several big leaders from across the world, including Central Ministers from various countries and top executives of global corporations. He not only participated in over 50 bilateral meetings with head honchos of global corporations, but also addressed five engaging sessions with business and political leaders.

Alphabet Inc. and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Coca Cola CEO James Quincey, Salesforce founder and chairman Marc Benioff, and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki were among the top business leaders who discussed business opportunities in Telangana with Rama Rao. Several business entities evinced keen interest in investing in the State.

In his numerous meetings with top executives of MNCs, the IT and Industries Minister promoted Telangana as a progressive State with a strong and able leadership. He also outlined various resources available and how the State was consistently ranking high on the Ease of Doing Business index. He informed them about Hyderabad’s rapid development in the past five-and-half years. The Minister also highlighted the city’s cosmopolitan culture and the fact that it was ranked Number One in the Mercer Livability Index.

The government has set up an exclusive Pavilion on the Davos Promenade to showcase the business opportunities in Telangana. The aim of this visit was to showcase Telangana to multinational investors as an investment destination and thereby create more employment opportunities for the youngsters back home. The Minister was accompanied by Principal Secretary for IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan, Director (Digital Media) Dileep Konatham and T Hub CEO Ravi Narayan.

