Telangana demands immediate release of Rs 2,638 cr IGST dues

Hyderabad: Telangana State on Thursday made a strong case for immediate release of Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) dues of Rs 2,638 crore to the State by the Union government before the next Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting to be held on October 5. The State also raised the issue an outstanding amount of Rs 1,000 crore, under Settlement Based on Annual Returns of IGST regime.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao, participated in the Group of Ministers meeting presided by convener and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi through video conference from MCR HRD Institute . The Group of Ministers consisting of Finance Ministers from Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Tamilnadu and Odisha demanded the Centre to release of dues of Rs 25,058 crore to the States.

Harish Rao has reminded the rest of the group that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) also has raised the issue of the centre depositing Rs 25,058 crore in the consolidated fund. ” I request the Group of Ministers to point out the issue in the ensuing GST Council meeting as even the CAG has faulted the centre for doing so, and I feel there is no need for further discussion on this issue,” Harish said.

Responding positively Sushil Kumar Modi has directed the concerned officials to prepare a recommendation for the release of Rs 25,058 crore to States immediately and send the same to GST Council. He reiterated that the CAG has also made a mention in the recent Monsoon Parliament session that the center has repeated the same mistake in 2017-18 and also 2018-19 financial year.

“The centre was supposed to release Rs 13,944 crore to the States during 2018-19, but it deposited the same in the consolidated fund. Out of this Telangana was supposed to get Rs 210 crore,”Harish Rao said. He added that another Rs 1,000 crore was due to Telangana under Setlement Based on Annual Returns and wished that this amount also will be released soon.

Principal Secretary Finance K Ramakrishna Rao, Commissioner Commercial Taxes Neetu Kumari Prasad and senior officers from Finance and Commercial Taxes participated in the meeting.

