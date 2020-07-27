Telangana: Demolition of Secretariat buildings nearing completion

By | Published: 10:43 pm

Hyderabad: Nearly three weeks after the demolition works began, about 90 per cent of the old Secretariat buildings have been razed to the ground. As on Monday, only partial structures of the old J and L blocks remain as standing testimony of the old structures which will be completely brought down within the next couple of days.

The State government commenced the demolition of the old Secretariat complex on July 7, after the High Court gave its nod for construction of the proposed integrated Secretariat complex after it dismissed several Public Interest Litigations (PILs) filed against the State government’s decision.

Since then, the old structures comprising about 12 blocks of the Secretariat complex which is spread over 25 acres have been demolished. While the authorities are expecting about 4,500 truckloads of debris to be removed from the site, about 2,000 truckloads of debris has been already cleared.

On Monday, several earthmovers and bulldozers continued with the demolition works at the work site. The entire premises was filled with debris of the old structures. The officials have already removed old furniture, vehicles and other useful objects, before commencing the demolition work.

People are not being allowed near the Secretariat complex consider the threat it poses because of the demolition works. Following repeated requests from the media to cover the event, Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashant Reddy made special arrangements for mediapersons to visit the premises on Monday.

