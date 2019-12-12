Telangana DEO office posts: Online exam schedule revised

By | Published: 9:39 pm

Hyderabad: The schedule of online examinations for MIS Coordinators, Data Entry Operators, IERPs, System Analysts, Assistant Programmers to be recruited for the office of DEOs and EOs across the State has been revised.

The Commissioner of School Education in a press release informed the candidates that examination for IERP and MIS Coordinators will be held from 9 am to 11.30 am on December 23 while online exam for Data Entry Operators (mandal and district) will be held between 2 pm and 4.30 pm on December 23.

Exam for Assistant Programmer and System Analyst will be held between 9 am and 11.30 am on November 24.

The online examination will be conducted in Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar and Khammam at the respective district headquarters.

Install biometric machines

The managements of all affiliated colleges under the jurisdiction of Osmania University offering UG/PG professional and non-professional courses (private un-aided/private aided/ Government/Autonomous) have been directed to install biometric machines in their respective colleges immediately.

Biometric system machines are being supplied by the Telangana State Technology Services (TSTS), as per norms and conditions prescribed.

The OU Registrar said that college managements that fail to comply with the directions could face disciplinary actions.

