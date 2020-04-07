Telangana deploys monitoring system for Covid contact surveillance

By | Business Bureau | Published: 11:40 pm 12:24 am

Hyderabad: In a unique Covid-19 pandemic public health initiative, the Public Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Telangana, invested swiftly to deploy India’s first automated Covid-19 Monitoring System App, developed by Hyderabad-based Vera Smart Healthcare to identify, undertake live surveillance, track, monitor, and provide real-time analytics to Chief Minister and the Health Department. The platform was developed in just three days.

The system is being used by 30,000-40,000 workers across the State and can be used in an offline mode as well. The system allows each health-caller to handle over 1,500 calls and have simple chatbot interaction with patients, symptomatic or confirmed ‘positive’, quarantined and under treatment. The callers will also persuade and remind the patient to self-administer the prescribed treatment, to maintain social distancing, as well as give a reminder to stay home and stay safe.

On the deployment of Vera’s Covid-19 Monitoring System App for Covid surveillance, director of Public Health Dr G Srinivas Rao, said, “The system has helped us first track and monitor the foreign returnees; community spread and already hospitalised patients for severe acute respiratory infection (SARS) very early to control spread of Covid pandemic in the State.”

Explaining its benefits, Dharma Teja Nukarapu, founder and CEO of Vera Healthcare said, “Our technology is based on internet of things, smart devices, GPS and geotag via a super lite centralised App- Covid-19 Monitoring System, which is installed in the phones of all associates from the ground level till the Chief Minister’s Office. Every stakeholder got comprehensive training on using the App. We have also built a call centre to provide a round the clock support.”

“Among the vital features of the app is geotagging and GPS tracking of the home quarantined person, to ensure that he/she is not breaching the law of quarantine. With instant trace and trackability, accurate information is pushed to the authorities even if there is a breach. Vera Healthcare is now readying to release a batch of Smart Patch, which tags the patient geographically, monitors and disseminates his/her real-time health progress,” Dharma Teja added.

The company’s US entity had been providing its technology and software to US drug companies to track drug compliance among patients. With the Covid outbreak, the company used its existing centralised system and modified for creating a new Covid monitoring system that can help health workers in the surveillance. Vera is also looking at replicating the model across India.

