Telangana deposits over Rs 4,000 cr in paddy farmers’ accounts

By | Published: 7:58 pm 9:12 pm

Hyderabad: The State government has so far deposited Rs 4,006 crore directly into farmers’ bank accounts towards paddy procurement this Yasangi season, said Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Mareddy Srinivas Reddy.

On Tuesday alone, the government deposited Rs 290 crore, Reddy said. Stating that 40.38 lakh tonnes of paddy worth Rs 7,404 crore had been procured from 7.10 lakh farmers till Tuesday, he said 38.44 lakh tonnes of paddy had already been shifted to rice mills. With reports of untimely rains in some districts, the officers concerned had been instructed to shift paddy immediately to rice mills, he said.

The Chairman said 83 per cent of beneficiaries had availed the 12-kg free rice so far this month. Of the 87.55 lakh beneficiaries, 72.73 lakh (83 per cent) card holders had availed 2.72 lakh tonnes of rice and 2,488 tonnes of toor dal till Wednesday.

