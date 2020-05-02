Telangana deposits Rs 1,500 into bank accounts for 2nd consecutive month

By | Published: 9:45 pm

Hyderabad: For the second consecutive month, the State government on Saturday deposited Rs 1,500 into the bank accounts of 74.35 lakh white ration cardholders as announced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao as part of providing relief to them during the ongoing lockdown.

The State government released Rs 1,115 crore in this regard. Another 5.38 lakh white ration cardholders who do not have bank accounts, will receive the amount through post offices over the next three-four days.

Announcing this to mediapersons here, Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation chairman Mareddy Srinivas Reddy urged the beneficiaries to maintain social distancing during their visit to the banks or post offices.

Of the total 87.55 lakh white ration cardholders, about nine lakh households have already been provided around 37,000 tonnes rice from ration shops which will remain open till all the white ration cardholders get their monthly quota of rice. Last month, the rice was distributed till April 23 when all ration cardholders received their quota of rice.

Meanwhile, the Civil Supplies Corporation procured 24 lakh tonnes of paddy worth Rs 4,442 crore from four lakh farmers through 5,904 procurement centres established across the State. About Rs 1,500 crore have been already deposited into the bank accounts of farmers for their produce. Srinivas Reddy said paddy procurement was being done in a transparent manner ensuring minimum support price to the farmers.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .