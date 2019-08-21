Telangana designing scheme for power-loom workers

By | Published: 11:09 pm

Sircilla: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said the Telangana government was working on an innovative scheme, ‘Weaving Park’, under which power-loom workers would be encouraged to become entrepreneurs.

The Rs 386.88-crore first-of-its-kind scheme in the country is expected to be launched in a month, and it envisages setting up of 4,416 power looms, 60 warping machines, 46 weaving sheds and four warping sheds, he said, adding that a total of 1,104 power-loom workers would be covered under the scheme.

The scheme, he said, was being worked out under the guidance of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Rama Rao, addressing the media after a meeting with officials here on issues faced by handloom and textiles sectors, said under the scheme, the government contribution would be 50 per cent of the project cost with banks pitching in 30 per cent. The beneficiaries will have to contribute the remaining 20 per cent, he said.

The scheme is aimed at making the workers move up the ladder to become owners of their own units. Besides this initiative, 10,000 weavers would get employment in the Apparel Park coming up in 64 acres at a cost of Rs 175 crore, the TRS leader said.

Explaining the various schemes introduced by the State government for the welfare of the weaving community, Rama Rao said Rs 5.80 crore was sanctioned to 808 power-loom workers under the loan-waiver scheme.

