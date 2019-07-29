‘Telangana destined to become capital of key industries’

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: Globally acclaimed strategic thinker Jagdish N Sheth on Monday said Telangana was destined to become the capital for several key industries in the country. “Telangana is expected to fare well in agriculture, manufacturing and services centric fronts. It is a small State yet is willing to grab the opportunities coming in its way,” he said while delivering the first lecture at The Telangana Distinguished Lecture Series (TDLS) launched by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) here on Monday.

Sheth said defence was the second major area where India would grow and that Hyderabad had the opportunity to become the defence capital of India. “Not necessarily Bengaluru due to political instability, current infrastructure nightmare and as it grew without proper planning. It might lose its IT services and others to some other city and it could be Hyderabad,” he pointed out.

“Apart from IT, Telangana can leverage by becoming a hub for accounting services, health services, legal services etc. Ifn the city can attract global defence companies, it will become one of the global capitals,” he said.

“Become an entertainment capital, leverage Tollywood, which is very good, with massive infrastructure,” Sheth added.

Telangana government Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma said Telangana has proved how smaller States could do well in the overall context of Indian economy and polity. It has done well in the last five years. The growth rate of Telangana at the present is 14 per cent, which is above the national average. The per capita income has also increased by 13.3 per cent which is also the highest in the country, he informed.

The State’s own tax revenue saw a phenomenal increase of 26 per cent last year and 20 per cent this year and this has been a consistent story for the last five years after the State was formed. Telangana has the advantage of a huge land bank, 300 industrial parks were developed here in about 1.2 lakh acres of land and still there is a huge repository of land with the State government which can be used for the growth of industry and services, he added.

TSCHE Chairman T Papi Reddy said the council had taken the initiative to organise a series of lecture to benefit tudents, scholars and the Telangana society at large, according to a press release.