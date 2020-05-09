Telangana Development Forum distributes ration kits

By | Published: 3:53 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana Development Forum – TDF, along with the Rachakonda police, distributed ration kits to about 200 families, including 50 physically challenged persons, here on Saturday.

The TDF assured the people that it would be at the forefront of serving needy families during the crisis. The distribution was done at Kushaiguda.

TDF USA president Kavita Challa sponsored the service and in a video call from the US, addressed the persons who were provided with the ration kits.

Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwat advised the people to stay indoors and come out only when necessary. He appreciated the efforts of the TDF in reaching out to needy persons.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .