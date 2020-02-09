Telangana DGP expresses satisfaction over smooth conduct of jatara

By | Published: 1:24 am

Hyderabad: Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and elaborate arrangements helped the Telangana police ensure a smooth and incident free Medaram jatara which was attended by more than 1.5 crore devotees.

Director General of Director General , who monitored the entire proceedings and made two visits to oversee the arrangements, expressed satisfaction over the peaceful conduct of the jatara.

Latest technology and AI was elaborately used to monitor the density of the crowd during the event so as to prevent any incident of stampede. “Fourteen high definition cameras were installed and connected to a special command centre and continuous assessments were made of the gathering. Whenever it was getting overcrowded, necessary measures were being put in place on the ground,” the DGP said.

For the last six months, the intelligence wing and the IT Department were working on use of Artificial Intelligence to adopt its applications for use at the jatara. Similar applications were used during ‘Kumbh Mela’ held in Uttar Pradesh and the same was improvised and adopted for local needs at Medaram. The AI application alerts the command centre once the gathering swells to over 3.6 persons per square metre and required measures could be put in place in such situations and prevent stampede.

Around 10,000 policemen were deployed by Telangana Police to ensure the safety and security of the pilgrims. Mahender Reddy said the police would now utilise Artificial Intelligence for crowd management during rallies, processions and public meetings taking into account its successful use during the jatara.

