Telangana DGP lauds Rachakonda police

By | Published: 9:57 pm

Hyderabad: Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy congratulated the Rachakonda police for its efforts in ensuring conviction to the serial rape and murder accused Marri Srinivas Reddy. The DGP appreciated the thorough investigation and collection of evidence in ensuring death penalty in two cases and life conviction in one case.

Mahender Reddy met Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat, DCP Bhongir Narayan Reddy, Special Operations Team Additional DCP S Surender Reddy and other officials at the DGP office on Monday. The DGP also presented cash rewards to the team.

