Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy in list of top 25 IPS officers in India

Hyderabad: Telangana Director-General of Police M. Mahender Reddy is the only IPS officer from the Telugu States to have found a place in a list of the top 25 IPS officers of the country.

In order to recognize the contribution of IPS officers, three organisations – Fame India, Asia Post and PSU Watch – took a nationwide survey to find out the top 25 IPS officers who have created a benchmark for the newer generation in terms of performance in police service. Those IPS officers included for the survey are the ones belonging to the batches before 1995, according to a PSU Watch article tweeted by Inspector General (Women Safety) Swati Lakra on Tuesday.

The article quotes the panel saying it was a difficult task to select the top 25 IPS officers out of a list of nearly 4000 officials. The survey was based on internal reports accessed by the agency, media reports and reports based on various other sources beginning right from their first posting in the particular district.

The best 200 officers were chosen out of 4000. Editorial director of the Magazine Fame India, US Sonthalia said “Earlier we thought of shortlisting 100 IPS officers but then we could not downsize the list to less than 200. It was extremely challenging to choose the final 25 out of these efficient 200 super cops. So we categorized those 200 into 25 different categories and chose the top officer from each category for the final list.”

Managing Editor of PSU Watch Vivek Shukla says in the article that the role of an IPS officer is not just limited to regular law and order management but they also have to deal with lots more peculiar issues like Naxalism, terrorism and issues pertaining to international crimes like drug and human trafficking.

“We judged these IPS officers on these parameters- Ability to efficiently control crime, honesty and impartiality, ability to improve overall law and order situation, friendly in dealing with the public, visionary, responsible is using power and ability to take quick and impactful decisions,” he said.

Here is the list of top 25 IPS officers in India

Arvind Kumar, Chief-IB (Intelligence Bureau), (Batch: 1984)

Samat Kumar Goel, Chief R&AW (Research and Analysis Wing), (Batch: 1984)

S S Deswal, DG (ITBP) (Batch: 1984)

A P Maheshwari DG CRPF (1984)

Anup Kumar Singh, DG (NSG), (Batch: 1985)

SN Sinha, Commissioner of Police, Delhi (Batch: 1985)

Gupteshwar Pandey, DGP Bihar, (Batch: 1987)

M Mahendar Reddy, DGP, Telangana (Batch: 1986)

Dilbagh Singh, DGP, J&K (Batch: 1987)

R Shreelekha, DGP, Kerala (Batch: 1987)

Dinkar Gupta, DGP, Punjab (Batch: 1987)

Paramveer Singh, Police Commissioner Mumbai (Batch: 1988)

Anand Kumar, DG (Prison), UP (Batch: 1988)

Bhagwan Lal Soni, ADG (Crime), Rajasthan (Batch: 1988)

Sanjay Beniwal, DGP, Chandigarh (Batch: 1989)

Ashok Kumar, DG (Law & Order), Uttarakhand (Batch: 1989)

Muhammad Akil, Police Commissioner, Gurgaon (Batch: 1989)

Anil Palta ADGP, Jharkhand, (Batch: 1990)

Anuj Sharma, Police Commissioner, Kolkata (Batch: 1991)

Varun Kapoor, ADGP RAPTC, Madhya Pradesh (Batch: 1991)

Ajay Anand, ADGP Agra, UP (Batch: 1992)

Arun Dev Gautam, Secretary-Home, Chattisgarh, (Batch: 1992)

Manish Shanker Sharma, ADGP, Madhya Pradesh, (Batch: 1992)

Sanjay Saxena, ADG (Training) Maharashtra, (Batch: 1993)

