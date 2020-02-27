Telangana: DGP tells Collectors, SPs to take road safety steps

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: The Director-General of Police and Telangana Road Safety Authority Chairman T. Krishna Prasad, on Wednesday said that instructions had been issued to the district Collectors and Superintendents of Police to identify vulnerable accident spots and provide requisite safety precautions in coordination with the engineering department concerned.

He gave these instructions in the wake of a major road accident that occurred in Karimnagar district recently. He also asked the engineering department of various wings associated with road engineering works to review existing protective measures at all such locations and provide additional measures, if required.

Prasad said the need of the hour is education, awareness, enforcement and emergency care, along with multi-sectoral road safety intervention on National and State highways.

According to Prasad, road accidents cause about three per cent loss to the nation’s GDP. About one third of the accidents and fatalities happen on the National Highways (NHs). Therefore, it can be stated that accidents and fatalities on NHs alone cause about one per cent loss to the nation’s GDP, which is about Rs.1,901 billion.

The NHs are carrying more than 40 per cent of the traffic and enforcement approach has to be adopted on these stretches to prevent accidents.

