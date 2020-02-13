Telangana DGP urges cops to make Haritha Haram a hit

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy on Wednesday asked police personnel — from senior officers to home guards — to plant a sapling in open land belonging to the department, apart from other public and private spaces.

He asked the staff to take part in Telanganaku Haritha Haram wherein all government departments are participating on a large scale to make Telangana a green State.

In addition to the existing police force, more than 10,000 new recruits, who are undergoing training in various institutes, will also participate in the initiative. He instructed officers to plant saplings and make the programme successful.

Reddy asked the officers to send compliance reports to his office in this regard. Specific duties and responsibilities were also assigned to officials concerned to ensure the implementation of the programme in a well-designed way. Telanganaku Haritha Haram, a flagship programme of the State government launched in 2015, envisages increasing the green cover of the State.

