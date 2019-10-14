Telangana dialect now a hit formula in Telugu cinema

By | Published: 8:37 pm

Back in the day Telangana dialect was neither pictured respectably nor was given fair significance in Telugu flicks. The slang was habitually used either by gangsters or villains. There were just a few people in the industry known for putting in Telangana dialect into their roles. To name some — Fish Venkat, Telangana Shakuntala, Venu Madhav, Thagubothu Ramesh, Duvvasi Mohan, Narsingh Yadav, and Tanikella Bharani were almost always typecast as people who present Telangana dialect.

For long, Telangana slang was considered to be cheeky. In Jayammu Nischayammu Raa, released in 1990, actor Kota Srinivasa Rao was the sole character in the film to speak Telangana dialect merely to spark off comedy. In Mondi Mogudu Penki Pellam (1992), Vijayashanti takes the role of a homemaker, who only speaks Telangana dialect. Her language was always used to generate comedy and poke fun at. Apart from these two films, the custom continued in a lot of films.

But then, change was inevitable and people slowly started embracing the dialect, especially after the formation of Telangana State. The Telugu film industry, which once viewed the dialect as “other”, is now moving towards giving the dialect the much-needed prominence and most filmmakers are pitching local lingo. Actor Srihari was the first main lead in the Telugu industry to use Telangana lingo. His powerful character in Dhee movie, King, and Brindavanam with the original Telangana dialect grabbed everyone’s attention.

Thereafter, the release of films like Jai Bolo Telangana and Komaram Bheem, amid Telangana agitations, paved the way for local dialect on the silver screen at length. We can safely say that the formation of separate Telangana State filled a source of pride in its people to speak in their local dialect even on public platforms.

In 2016, with Pelli Choopulu director Tharun Bhascker brought the Telangana dialect into the mainstream. After that, the trend continued with Sekhar Kammula’s Fida, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Arjun Reddy and Puri Jagannadh’s recent hit iSmart Shankar. Time was when parents fretted about their children learning the dialect over the fear of being ridiculed but today they consciously encourage them to pick it up, which is a matter of pride both within and outside the film industry.

