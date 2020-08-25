Telangana disposed of 281.8 tonnes of Covid waste: Indrakaran

By | Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: Telangana has so far collected, neutralised and disposed of 281.8 tonnes of Covid-related biomedical waste through 11 Common Biomedical Waste Treatment Facilities in the State. The State, which was the first to respond to the threat of the pandemic and imposed a lockdown, on an average, generated 1.842 tonnes of Covid-19 biomedical waste every single day from March 19 till August 18.

Minister for Forests and Environment A Indrakaran Reddy revealed this at a review meeting on biomedical waste disposal system along with issues pertaining to air, water and sound pollution, disposal of e-waste, construction and demolition of waste and ban on plastic bags here on Monday.

The Minister called for long-term plans for effective control of pollution. He took stock of disposal of Covid-related biomedical waste generated during the past few months and directed officers concerned to conduct surprise visits to check whether the waste management protocols were being properly implemented.

“The Pollution Control Board must update data by collecting the details of the quantity of Covid waste collected from a source and to which disposal centre it was transported. The disposal must be scientific in nature. Initiate action on hospitals and the waste treatment plants if they fail to follow the guidelines issued by the government,” Indrakaran Reddy said.

The Minister said the government would not tolerate polluting industries as health of the public was paramount. He gave clear instructions to the PCB authorities not to renew licence of the industries that fail to dispose of industrial pollutants properly. He further instructed them to prepare a comprehensive plan for the control of various types of pollution in the Greater Hyderabad area and its surroundings. He called upon the PCB officials to take part in the ongoing Haritha Haram programme and take up plantation of saplings to improve the air quality of the city.

Calling upon the officers to create awareness among the public about the importance of environmental protection, he said action would be initiated on those burning waste in public places. “Usage of carry bags with less than 50 microns of thickness has been banned and the rule has to be implemented stringently,” he said. Member PCB Neetu Kumari Prasad, Chief Engineer Viswanatham, Joint CEs Y Nagesh, Satyanarayana and zonal officers of the pollution control board were present.

TS Air Mobile App

The Minister also launched the TS Air Mobile App that will help citizens know real-time ambient air quality in their locality. The app developed by the PCB can be downloaded by smartphone users from their respective app stores. For instance, Android users can download from Google Play and iOS users from the App Store. The app allows the user to upload photos and also to make complaints.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .