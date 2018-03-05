Telangana distributes laptops to social welfare students

By | Published: 11:13 pm 11:36 pm

Hyderabad: As many as 17 students from Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS), who succeeded in getting admissions in top universities across India including Delhi University, National Law Universities and other prestigious academic institutions, received laptops from secretary RS Praveen Kumar.

Thanking Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Secretary for TSWREIS, Kumar said under KG-PG mission, the vision of the State government was that no child in the State should feel left out because of poverty. A total of 40 laptops were distributed to the outstanding students this year alone said Kumar.

“I would like to thank the State government for approving free laptops distribution scheme to students of social welfare residential schools, said Swarna Latha, a product of Social Welfare Residential School, Mahendra Hills. She is currently pursuing Law course at National Law University, Gujarat.