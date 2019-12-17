Telangana District Collectors emerge as icon of change

By | Published: 10:45 pm 10:47 pm

Peddapalli: District Collectors in Telangana are emerging as icons in their own right, introducing and implementing successfully several unique initiatives, be it going all-out for welfare programmes, encouraging women’s empowerment, increasing literacy, bringing about awareness on the need for hygiene, or using digital tools that make agriculture activity easier and more profitable for farmers. They are an inspiring lot whose goals are clear — touch the lives of the people by being out in the field and not confining themselves to mere deskwork.

Understanding the local issues and needs of rural population that are vastly different from that of the urban lot, recognising ground realities on societal setup that vary from region to region, and coming up with workable solutions is by no means an easy task. But the District Collectors are at it, and they are largely helped by the reorganisation of districts in the State that split the 10 districts into 33 smaller units. They are no longer humongous districts that made administration a time-consuming and tiresome job. The Collectors now have the luxury of time and energy at their hand to focus on real issues. ‘Telangana Today’ looks into the unique initiatives of various District Collectors in the State, that have brought about, and are bringing qualitative change in the lives of the people, beginning with Peddapalli District Collector A Sri Devasena.

Kalaripayattu is best suited for women, says Collector

District Collector Sri Devasena has been in the news for taking up some novel initiatives for the people of Peddapalli district, particularly women and girls. In a free-wheeling chat with Telangana Today, Devasena speaks about ‘Shakthi’, a programme that imparts training in the ancient martial art form Kalaripayattu to girls in schools and colleges as well as anganwadi workers in the district, ‘Spruha’ that is aimed at bringing awareness among men about social problems including atrocities against women and alcoholism, and ‘Vijayosthu’ that not only helped students who failed in their school finals to pass the exam subsequently but also restored their self-confidence and self-esteem. All these programmes are unique to the district and are the brain-child of Devasena.

So, what made her pick up Kalaripayattu over other forms of martial arts?

“For one, Kalaripayattu is not just the most ancient form of martial art but is the mother of all other martial art forms that exist. This martial art form evolved in Kerala in 3rd century DC, and the present day martial arts are all off-shoots of Kalaripayyatu,” she says. Devasena believes that Kalaripayattu is best suited for girls and women faced with present day problems. “It is more a self-defence form of martial arts unlike others like karate and Kung-fu which focus on aggression. It is more disciplinary in nature since it also involves yoga and meditation that make for a complete balance of body and mind.”

For school girls

Devasena had earlier introduced a similar programme in Jangaon where 15,000 school girls were taught karate for self-defence when she was Collector of that district. She cites the example of renowned Kalaripayyatu proponent Meenakshi Ammal for her shift to Kalaripayyatu in Peddapalli. “Meenakshi Ammal learnt Kalaripayattu after her marriage and continues to practice and teach the martial art form even now at the age of 78. I realised that Kalaripayyatu suits women of any age group, and also helps them in many ways there is a spirituallity attached to it and gives a holistic experience.” she said.

Don’t such programmes require a long-term effort that would ensure continuity?

Devasena says in the case of Kalaripayattu, about 15,000 women including 12,500 school girls, 1,500 college girls and 500 anganwadi workers are being given training for 45 days. “By the end of 45 days of training, they would have achieved some stability in the martial art form. They will return for a second round of training in May after their exams. Besides, the Kalaripayyatu trainers from Kerala are also imparting training to PETs in schools, who will ensure continuity in training in future. The gurus from Kerala are willing to come again since the idea is to institutionalise the martial art form,” she says.

Conscious awakening

About “Spruha,” the District Collector says it is essentially an effort at conscious awakening of the menfolk towards the problems and atrocities faced by women and girls. “It is a man-to-man affair where I am also not involved directly with them. The officials speak to them in groups about the various issues including violence against women and alcoholism. They do meet with some resistance but we are making our efforts to bring back some of the lost family and value systems that existed before,” Devasena says, adding that she is hopeful of change given the multi-focal efforts the district administration is making for a better rural Telangana.

The District Collector is emphatic in stating that much of these could be introduced and achieved because of smaller geographical areas to administer and the constant support from the State government.

Reaching all

“I am very proud to say that there is not a single village in the district that I have not visited. That is 1,000 per cent because of the small jurisdictional area which gives me enough room and time to focus on various issues. Our efforts have brought the district national awards and high appreciation from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao,” Devasena says as she signs off.

‘Rural atrocities don’t grab headlines’

Passionate about whatever she does, Devasena, when asked the reason for her focus on the girls, says the girls in rural areas are very different from their urban cousins. “The problems they face in commuting, the daily challenges they have are very different. In fact, they face a lot more problems than the girls in urban areas but these go unreported. Unfortunately, rural atrocities don’t grab headlines,” she says candidly. The District Collector goes on to add that the rural girls, however, are like sponges in water. They want higher levels of training and education provided these facilities are extended to them.”

To buttress her argument, Devasena points out to ‘Vijayosthu’, a programme she launched last year for those who failed in the 10th Board exams. “We identified them, gave them special coaching and worked on their psyche to restore their confidence levels, and it gave excellent results – 99 per cent of the failed girl students passed in the supplementaries in September,” she says with a touch of pride. “All it needed was exclusive intervention that suited them.”

