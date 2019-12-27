Telangana District Collectors told to make Palle Pragathi 2.0 a hit

By | Published: 10:25 pm

Hyderabad: Leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the second phase of Palle Pragathi is a grand success, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Chief Secretary SK Joshi held a video conference with District Collectors and met the newly constituted flying squads here on Friday.

Aimed at achieving a clean and green environment in villages across Telangana, the second phase of Palle Pragathi — a 10-day rural action plan — begins on January 2. Errabelli and Joshi asked the Collectors to embark on the programme keeping in mind the prominence Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao gives it. “Telangana got nationwide attention after the implementation of the first phase, hence convene and complete district-level preparatory meetings immediately,” the Panchayat Raj Minister told the officials.

Errabelli sought the participation of youth, women and pensioners in the programme. He told the officials to prepare booklets on the programmes undertaken in different villages and the works proposed for the second phase. The Minster wanted donors to adopt schools with a view of equipping them with all facilities. “Make people realise that they have to initiate and take steps to make their villages beautiful,” he said.

Calling upon the people to participate in Gram Sabhas to be addressed by the flying squads, comprising IAS, IPS and IFS cadre officers, on January 2, Errabelli said steps must be taken to concentrate on issues such as development of nurseries, land acquisition for construction of Vaikuntadhamams and dumpyards, protection measures for saplings planted during and after the programme, distribution of dustbins and reducing dependence on plastic. He made it clear that action will be taken against officials who neglect their duties, but recognition will be given to those who involve and achieve good results.

50 officers in flying squads

Joshi said so far the State government inducted 50 State-level officers into the flying squads and each officer was entrusted with the responsibility of 12 mandals (blocks) in different districts. The squads will visit two Gram Panchayats in each mandal and look at the standard of the works being undertaken. The officers were told to complete visiting the allocated blocks by March 31 and to estimate the progress achieved in every village.

“Every officer was handed over a proforma consisting of 23 points, and a grade between one and five should be given. Such date must be then fed into the mobile app created by the Panchayat Raj department,” Joshi said. Panchayat Secretaries must prepare a budget for the second phase and the special officers must get the expenditure they incurred during the last four months validated, he said.

Principal Secretary Vikas Raj said the government, in addition to bringing a new legislation for the overall development of villages, was preparing an annual and a five-year action plan for every village in the State. It is also releasing Rs 339 crore per month for the development of villages, he said. Secretary to CMO Smita Sabharwal, Principal Secretary Finance K Ramakrishna Rao, Panchayat Raj Commissioner Raghunandan Rao and other senior officials participated in the video conference.

