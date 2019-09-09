Telangana districts `win’ the battle

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:24 pm

Hyderabad: Even as the two matches _ HCA Orange versus HCA Yellow and HCA Red versus HCA Blue _ on the first day of the Challenger Trophy got washed out at the ECIL and NFC grounds, the eight districts associations staged a protest at the two grounds saying that the grave injustice is being done to their players by Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) selection committees.

Yielding to their protests, the selectors included three players each, who had performed in the local leagues, from districts in the four teams.

In a statement they said they were justified in their protest because despite gutsy performances by the districts boys under adverse conditions and circumstances, they were continuously being ignored. “In fact the statistics from A1/A2 tournament conducted for the purpose were not even looked at or considered while selecting 52 probables for the senior team. This is a continuous saga for district players from several years.’’

According to the statement, this season the CoA has agreed to include district teams in 2-day, one-day senior and at all age groups leagues being played at Hyderabad. “All the eight district associations have grabbed this opportunity and 150+ senior level and 150+ under 19 level boys travel to Hyderabad weekly to play in the Hyderabad leagues.

“There are several boys, who have performed much better than some of those selected as 53 probables for senior team. Even after performing, these players have been overlooked.’’

They pointed out that there is a strong resentment from the districts for the utter neglect of their players by the selectors.

