Telangana doctors protest over attacks on medicos in Kolkata

By | Published: 11:05 am 11:15 am

Hyderabad: Senior government doctors and medicos from various teaching hospitals in Hyderabad and districts on Friday joined All India Protest Day call given by Indian Medical Association (IMA) against the attacks on medicos in Kolkata.

Protest marches and ‘Dharnas’ by doctors started from 9.30 am at three major teaching hospitals including Gandhi Hospital, Osmania General Hospital and Niloufer Hospital. The Resident Doctors Association of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) also participated in the protest call and took out a peaceful rally within the campus of the NIMS hospital.

Some of the Resident Doctors at NIMS sported red-stained bandages, symbolising the violence against the medical community, while participating in the protest rally. A few medicos during the dharna also wore helmets as a sign of protest.

The NIMS Resident Doctors, Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) and Telangana State Government Doctors Association (TGDA) have urged the State health authorities to find a lasting solution to frequent attacks on medicos at health care institutions.

