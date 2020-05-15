Telangana doctors told to gear up for sun stroke cases

By | Published: 9:42 pm

Hyderabad: Medical superintendents and senior medical officers of various public health care establishments in Telangana have been instructed to focus on patients with sun stroke, as temperatures have started to rise and consistently remaining above 40 degree Celsius across the State.

Instructions were issued to all superintendents to spread awareness on water-borne ailments including Acute Diarrhoeal Diseases (ADDs), gastroenteritis, typhoid etc, which are expected to rise with more and more people coming out of their homes, with lockdown easing due to exemptions.

District hospitals have been directed to collect information and furnish a daily report on sunstroke related deaths occurring in the Telangana Vaidya Vidhan Parishad (TVVP) hospitals. The Health Department has also released symptoms for heat strokes, exhaustion, cramps, dos and dont’s for the benefit of the general public.

Doctors have urged senior citizens, children, persons with co-morbid conditions and pregnant women to avoid venturing out in the hot sun.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .