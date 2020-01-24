Telangana does well in tracing missing children

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: More than 1,200 children remain missing in Telangana, though the State manages a comparatively better recovery/tracing percentage of 71.5 per cent against the national average of 61.5.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau’s ‘Crime in India’ 2018 report, there were a total of 4,410 children (aged below 18 years) who were missing in the State last year, including 3,090 who went missing in 2018 itself and 1,320 who were untraced from previous years. The State managed to recover/trace 3,152 of these, with still no news of 1,258.

This has placed Telangana ninth among States when it comes to the number of missing children who were still to be traced. Madhya Pradesh (6,036), Delhi (5,884), West Bengal (5,822), Bihar (5,105), Maharashtra (3,714) and Uttar Pradesh (2,905) are among States with more number of missing children.

As for recovery percentage, there were some States like Mizoram (100 per cent), Tripura (94.9) and Andhra Pradesh (82.9), which had high percentages but the number of missing children were much lesser. States which did not fare as good as TS with equal or more number of missing cases included Punjab (24.7), Odisha (32.6), UP (49.1) and Uttarakhand (39.9), to mention a few.

Without considering the age, the number of persons who went missing in Telangana in 2018 was 14,335, including 5,293 males, 9,041 females and one transgender person. Adding those untraced from previous years, the total number of missing persons was 20,586. The 14,335 in TS was against 59,960 in Maharashtra, 47,337 in West Bengal and 42,365 in MP, to mention a few States that had more missing cases.

Telangana managed to trace 14,594 missing persons in 2018, with 5,992 remaining untraceable. Those traced included 9,153 females, 5,440 males and one transgender person, translating into a recovery percentage of 70.9 against the national average of 51.5 percent.

There were States that had higher recovery percentages, like Kerala with 87.4 per cent while there were some who did not match up to TS, like UP with 40.7 per cent, Uttarakhand with 20.7 and Punjab with a mere 19.4 per cent.

Whether it was children below 18 years, or grown ups, it were females who were more in number when it came to missing cases, in TS and across the country as well. Girl children who went missing in TS in 2018 were 1,869 (1221 boys) and females, 9,041 (5293 males). Across the country, 2,23,621 females (1,23,339 males) were reported missing in 2018, while the number of girl children missing in 2018 was 47,191 (19,784 boys).

