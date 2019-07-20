Telangana: Dolmenoid cists found in Kothagudem

By | Published: 5:04 pm 5:08 pm

Hyderabad: Presenting proof that the Telangana region had a rich megalithic culture with early man of different generations making it home, dolmenoid cists belonging to the megalithic age were found in the Amararam forests in Pinapaka mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. These tombs were traced by the Telangana Jagruthi history wing members – Kondaveeti Gopi, Jaganmohan Rao, and Simhadri Narayana.

“There are hundreds of such dolmenoids at this place which tells us that early man belonging to different groups and different generations stayed here and that culture can be seen,” said Ramoju Haragopal, a historian in the Telangana Jagruthi team.

The dolmenoid cists present here are one of the 12 types of megalithic tombs with stone walls on four sides, an entrance, a stone door to close the entrance, and a huge capstone weighing more than 10 tonnes.

These dolmenoids measure 5 by 5 and 8 by 8 in size and also contains stone pits inside it. “The stone pits might have been used to store bones as there are findings that the early man used to stay inside such stone formations, sometimes along with the dead bodies,” added Haragopal.

This place, tucked deep inside the forest, is called ‘Raakasi Pattanam’ by the locals as they believe that the huge rock structures might have been possibly built by ‘rakshasas’. And as the area has a very less human interference, the structures are not damaged. The team has also found tree fossils at the location and they expect that rock art paintings too can be found here on exploration.

