Telangana: Donations continue to CMRF in fight against COVID-19

By | Published: 10:10 pm

Hyderabad: Donations continued to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) in its efforts to prevent spreading of Corona virus. Several prominent personalities came forward on Friday and donated funds.

Construction major Aparna Constructions contributed Rs 2 crore to the CMRF. The company director Uday Reddy handed over the cheque to the Chief Minister. Similarly Kohinoor Group chairman Mohammed Ahmed handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday.

Anurag Educational Institutions gave Rs 25 lakh to the CMRF where Anurag Educational Institutions chairman and MLC Palla Rajeswara Reddy handed over the cheque to the Chief Minister. Former Minister Reddy Satyanarayana also announced to contribute his pension of two months to the Telangana State CMRF.

