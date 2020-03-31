Telangana: Donations pour in for CMRF

By | Published: 11:40 pm

Hyderabad: Corporate companies, private organisations and individuals continue to lend their support to the State government in its battle against Covid-19. On Tuesday, donations poured in from various quarters for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund with several industrialists coming forward to contribute their might to tackle the disease.

Among those who met Minister KT Rama Rao and handed over the cheques at Pragathi Bhavan include representatives from Divis Laboratories (Rs 5 crore), Granules India (Rs 1 crore) and VIRCHOW Petrochemical (Rs 1 crore), IRA Reality Tech Private Limited (Rs 25 lakh), Suchir India (Rs 25 lakh), MBG Commodities Private Limited (Rs 20 lakh) and Maanaveeya Development and Finance Limited (Rs 20 lakh), among others.

Companies, including Madhavaram Constructions, Synthokem Labs Pvt Ltd, Ocean Sparkle Ltd, Bhoopathi Raju Helping Hands, Miriyala Chinna Raghavarao and R and R Realtors, contributed Rs 10 lakh each to the CMRF. While Maheshwari Mining and Energy donated Rs 5 lakh, Nikhil Infra contributed Rs 2 lakh to the Relief Fund.

Appreciating their commitment towards the society, Rama Rao thanked the representatives and industry leaders who came forward to support the government. He also thanked 10-year-old twins Vihaan and Vivaan, who donated their kiddy bank savings of Rs 2,215 and Rs 2,140 respectively, to the CMRF, as well as scores of individuals who had been contributing their might to the Relief Fund. “You don’t have to be rich in wealth to contribute. The very thought of wanting to contribute, irrespective of the amount, is what matters most,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .