Telangana: Donations to CMRF can be made online too

By | Published: 10:49 pm

Hyderabad: Anyone who would like to contribute to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to take part in the efforts of Telangana government in the fight against Covid-19 can donate online via https://ts.meeseva.telangana.gov.in/Covid/CovidCon.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao in a series of tweets said, “If you would like to contribute, you can also write a cheque in favour of Chief Minister Relief Fund, Telangana State, Account No. 62354157651, IFSC is: SBIN0020077.”

Rs 13 crore in a day

On Monday, several prominent institutions’ representatives met Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan and handed over their donations to help the government combat the dreaded virus. The Minister thanked everyone for contributing in a big way and enabling the State to effectively organise the control measures. On Monday alone, Rs 13 crore was contributed to the CMRF.

Any one who would also like to contribute to CMRF, you can now contribute to the efforts of Telangana Government in the fight against #COVID19 by donating online to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund:https://t.co/IE0vVRBL81 — KTR (@KTRTRS) March 25, 2020

The donors include ValueLabs – Rs 5.25 crore, GVPR Engineers – Rs 1 crore, Amara Raja Batteries – Rs 1 crore, ICFAI Society – Rs 1 crore, Vamsi Ram Builders – Rs 1 crore, Signiti Technologies – Rs 50 lakh, United States Pharmacopeia India Ltd – Rs 50 lakh, Bhashyam Educational Society – Rs 25 lakh, Vimala Feeds Pvt Ltd – Rs 25 lakh, Swastik Mirch – Rs 21 lakh, Gurunanak Educational Society – Rs 11 lakh, and BHR Developers, CSK Realtors Ltd, Sai Surya Developers, NATA, C5 Infra Ltd, Jagath Swapna Realtors Pvt Ltd, Sri Sai Roller Flour Mill, Challa Infra Projects Ltd donated Rs 10 lakh each to the CMRF. CSK Realtor Pvt Ltd and Johnson Grammar School – Rs 5 lakh each, MLC Naveen Kumar – Rs 25 lakh, Hyderabad Boats Club Rs 10 lakh, Chennadi Sudhakar Rao – Rs 10 lakh, Yegge Mallesham of Telangana Kuruma Sangham – Rs 10 lakh and TRS Leader Kancharla Chandrashekhar Reddy – Rs 10 lakh.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .