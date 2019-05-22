Telangana: DOST notification released, registrations to commence from May 23

By | Published: 10:28 pm

Hyderabad: For admissions into undergraduate courses in the State, the first phase registrations under the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) will commence from May 23. As per the notification for admissions issued here on Wednesday, students can register for DOST till June 3.

Applications can be submitted through Mee Seva, e-Seva, mobile phones and also via helpline centres established at 92 government degree colleges by paying Rs 200.

The students on successful registrations can exercise web options for allotment from May 25 to June 3. The certificate verification for the special category students will be held at all the university helpline centres from 10 am.

The certificate verification schedule include for students with special needs and Children of Armed Forces Personnel on June 1, students having NCC on June 3 and for sports and games on June 4.

Candidates have been advised to exercise as many options as possible for seat allotment in better course and the college. The first list seat allotment will be released on June 10. Online self-reporting and payment of college fee or seat reservation fee can be done from June 10 to 15.

The notification was released by Dr B Janardhan Reddy, Secretary, Education department, Prof T Papi Reddy, Chairman, Telangana State Council of Higher Education and Prof. R Limbadri, Convener, DOST and Vice-Chairman-I, TSCHE here.

To address grievances of the candidates in the admission process,10 special DOST help line centres were established in erstwhile districts. These centres were provided with equipment to capture iris to authenticate Aadhaar in case fingerprints of the students do not match.

The registration for second phase and exercise of web options will commence on June 10 and conclude on June 15. The certificate verification for candidates participating in the second phase web counselling is on June 15 at all university helpline centres. The seat allotment will be done on June 20 and online self-reporting is from June 20 to 25.

The last phase of counselling including registrations will be conducted from June 20 to 25 and seats will be allotted on June 29. The classwork for first semester will commence on July 1.

Prof Reddy said as there were no orders from the government on the economically weaker section (EWS) quota, it would not be implemented this year.

The DOST Convener said merit list would prepared after results of re-verification and re-counting of the Intermediate public examinations are announced. Students who qualify in the Intermediate public advanced supplementary examinations will also be given chance to participate in the DOST counselling, he added

A total 1,049 degree colleges in the State were under the DOST and 47 private degree colleges would not be participating in the web counselling for admissions this year.

DOST app launched

For convenience of students, DOST, an android mobile application has been launched this year. Candidates using their login ID and password can access details including, notification, schedule, fee structure, courses and colleges available for the counselling through the app. This apart, seat allotment order can be downloaded besides it will also provide allotted colleges details such as distance from the current location of the student.