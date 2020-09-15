Telangana: DOST phase-I seat allotment on Sept 21

The registrations and web options for the phase-II will begin on the same day, a press release said

By | Published: 8:47 pm

Hyderabad: The Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2020 phase-I seat allotment for UG courses will be released on September 21 instead of the earlier release date of September 16.

In a press release on Tuesday, DOST Convener Prof R Limbadri said there will be a delay in announcing phase-I seat allotment as the registrations and web options for phase-I was extended till September 9.

“We will publish the first list of seat allotment on September 21. The registrations and web options for the phase-II will begin on the same i.e. September 21,” the convener added.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .