Telangana: DOST special drive registrations from August 9

By | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: The special drive registrations and web options for admissions into undergraduate programmes through the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) will commence from August 9.

Students can register for admission on the website https://dost.cgg.gov.in till August 13 by paying Rs 400. Web options for allotment of seats can be exercised from August 9 to 13 and seat allotment will be done on August 14.

For confirming allotted seat, students must self-report online besides report at colleges concerned and submit college confirmation OTP between August 14 and 16.

