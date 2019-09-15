Telangana: Drive for corrections in Rythu Bima applications from Sept 23

By | Published: 7:51 pm

Hyderabad: A special drive will be launched across Telangana from September 23 for the enrolment of farmers into the Rythu Bima scheme. As part of the drive, clerical errors in forms, passbooks and other related documents of the scheme will be corrected to ensure that a family does not face trouble obtaining insurance in case of a farmer’s death.

Replying to questions raised by legislators during the Question Hour in the State Assembly on Sunday, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said Rythu Bima was a continuous process where new farmers are enrolled on a regular basis every year. He said while about 31.25 lakh farmers with pattadar passbooks signed up for the scheme in 2018-19, around 30 lakh enrolled this fiscal. “But, the State government paid insurance premium to LIC for 31 lakh farmers, anticipating more farmers to enroll themselves after the prescribed date,” he said.

In all, families of about 16,583 farmers benefitted from the scheme and an insurance amount of Rs 813.1 crore was paid to designated nominees of bereaved families. The government paid Rs 710.59 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 1,071.79 crore in 2019-20 towards insurance premium to LIC.

In response to another question on the availability of godown space in Telangana, Niranjan Reddy said at the time of State formation, Telangana had only 176 godowns with 4.17 lakh tonne storage capacity. In the past five years, construction of 345 godowns with storage capacity of 17.5 lakh tonnes was taken up. All, except for 14 godowns, were constructed at a cost of Rs 1,024.5 crore. He said the construction of about 164 modern godowns was pending for non-availability of land, and works will be taken up soon after land is identified.

“We have adequate storage capacity to meet our future requirements as well. The State occupies top position in the country in terms of total storage capacity amounting to about 56 lakh tonnes, including godowns belonging to the Warehousing Corporation and private godowns. We will announce our policy for construction of cold storage units after NABARD completes its study on its need,” he said.

