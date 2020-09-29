Telangana: Dubbaka bye-poll scheduled on November 3

As per the schedule, the bye-poll notification will be issued on October 9 inviting the nominations from the contestants.

By | State Bureau | Published: 2:39 pm 2:40 pm

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India on Tuesday released the schedule for the Dubbaka bye-election along with bye-elections to one Parliamentary constituency and 55 other Assembly constituencies across the country. While the polling will be held on November 3, the counting will be conducted on November 10 followed by announcement of results.

The Model Code of Conduct comes to force with immediate effect in Siddipet district due to the bye-election for the Dubbaka Assembly constituency which fell vacant following the sudden demise of sitting MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy.

As per the schedule, the bye-poll notification will be issued on October 9 inviting the nominations from the contestants. The last date for filing nominations will be October 16, and they will be scrutinised on October 17. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures will be October 19. The entire election process will be completed before November 12.

The ECI had declared that the qualifying date electoral rolls for the Assembly constituency will be January 1, 2020. Adequate number of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPATs have been kept ready for the bye-elections. Around 11 varieties of voters’ identification documents including Electronic Photo Identity Card (EPIC), Aadhar card, PAN card, and other documents. The Commission has asserted that COVID-19 guidelines must be followed during the bye-polls.

