Telangana EAMCET-2018 to commence from May 2

By | Published: 12:57 am

Hyderabad: The TS EAMCET-2018 will be conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad, Kukatpally from May 2 to 5.

As per the tentative schedule of common entrance tests released by Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), the JNTUH will also conduct ECET on May 9, 2018. While the ICET is to be conducted by Kakatiya University on May 17, the PECET will be held by Mahatma Gandhi University from May 20 onwards.

Osmania University will conduct LAWCET, PGLCET and EdCET on May 25, 26 and 31 respectively while PGECET is to be held from May 27 onwards.