Telangana: EAMCET engineering exam from May 5, 2020

Hyderabad: The EAMCET-2020 examination for engineering stream students to be conducted by JNTU Hyderabad will be tentatively held on May 5, 6 and May 7, 2020, according to Chairman of Telangana State Council of Higher Educaiton (TSCHE), T. Papi Reddy on Tuesday.

The common entrance test for EAMCET agricultural stream has been tentatively scheduled to be held on May 9 and 11, 2020, the Chairman of TSCHE said while releasing the tentative schedule of all the Telangana Common Entrance Tests-2020.

The date for holding TS ECET for diploma and B.Sc mathematics students who are aspiring to enter into BE, Bachelor in Pharmacy and Technology courses in Telangana State will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020.

The TS ICET, the integrated common entrance test, which is organised by Kakatiya University, Warangal, for admissions into PG programmes under Business Administration and Computer Applications will be tentatively held on May 20 and 21, according to the TSCHE tentative CET schedule.

