TS-EAMCET: Private engineering colleges to introduce new courses

Hyderabad: With an eye on the future, engineering colleges in Telangana are offering new programmes in emerging technologies from the next academic year.

At least four new programmes viz., Artificial Intelligence, Computer Science and Business Systems, Computer Science and Information Technology, and Information Technology and Engineering will be offered as part of undergraduate engineering education from 2019-20.

In tune with the growing demand for manpower in new age technologies, private engineering colleges have decided to offer these programmes. The programmes, said to be the first of their kind, will each have 60 seats and admissions will be through the Telangana State-Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS-EAMCET) 2019.

Candidates who qualified in the engineering stream of the EAMCET 2019 can opt for these new courses through the web counselling process which is underway.

The Artificial Intelligence programme will be offered by the CVSR College of Engineering and Vidya Jyothi Institute of Technology, while the Computer Science and Business Systems course will be offered by VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering & Technology.

The Computer Science and Information Technology programme will be offered by CVR College of Engineering, while the IT and Engineering programme will be offered by Malla Reddy College of Engineering and Technology from this year.

Other new programmes that are in the pipeline include Computer Engineering (includes Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Data Analytics areas) by Stanley College of Engineering and Technology for Women, Computer Science & Engineering (Networks), and Electronics Communication and Instrumentation Engineering by Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science – Warangal. Admissions to these programmes will be open once the government gives the nod.

Meanwhile, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)-Hyderabad has done away with the integrated BTech and MBA programme from this year. The seats in this programme were merged with the integrated BTech with MTech course. Admissions to this course will be also done through EAMCET web counselling.

Over 91,000 seats were granted affiliation in 181 engineering and two agriculture colleges by the varsities including JNTU-Hyderabad, Osmania University, Kakatiya University and Mahatma Gandhi University for 2019-20. More than 65,000 seats are likely to be available under the convener quota and they will be filled up through EAMCET web counselling.

