Telangana EAMCET likely to be held in early July

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) is likely to be conducted in the first week of July.

The authorities concerned are making preparations and ensuring that the EAMCET dates do not clash with any other entrance examinations. The Union government has announced the conduct of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main from July 18 to 23 and National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG on July 26.

Now, the authorities are planning EAMCET before the JEE Main and NEET. In a recent meeting, the authorities have proposed to conduct EAMCET from July 6 if the situation is conducive across the State. Another option, also under consideration, is to conduct TS EAMCET in the first week of August after JEE Main, NEET and AP EAMCET conclude.

“TS EAMCET is likely to be held in first week subject to the prevailing situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak. If the situation is not apt, the test will be postponed till the first week of August and this may further delay the start of the next academic year,” sources said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the schedule for all entrance examinations including the EAMCET from May 4 to 11 was postponed.

Like last year, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad will be organising the EAMCET in the computer-based mode. So far, more than two lakh candidates have registered for the EAMCET and the last date to apply online without late fee is May 15.

