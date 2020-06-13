Telangana EAMCET to be conducted as scheduled

By | Published: 12:11 am

Hyderabad: With students across the State preparing to appear for Common Entrance Tests, including the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS-EAMCET) 2020, authorities say they are keen on conducting the exams as per schedule.

With the cancellation of the SSC Public Examinations followed by postponement of semester end examinations of various undergraduate and postgraduate courses of the universities, speculation is rife among the student community on whether the CETs would be held or not on the dates announced earlier.

According to the schedule, the TS EAMCET is to be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological-University (JNTU-H) from July 6 to 9. Similarly, the Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test is scheduled from July 1 to 3 and the Engineering Common Entrance Test on July 4. The Law Common Entrance Test and PG Law Common Entrance Test is scheduled on July 10 while the Integrated Common Entrance Test and Education Common Entrance Test is to be held on July 13 and 15.

If at all the entrance tests were to be postponed again, it would be an herculean task for authorities to re-schedule the exams while ensuring they do not clash with other national or other State entrance tests. Another major problem would be the availability of slots for holding the exams.

As the exams are conducted through computer-based mode, the authorities rely on the service provider. With several exams, including the Joint Entrance Examination and AP EAMCET being scheduled from the third week of July, the TS-EAMCET has to be scheduled in the first or second week of August, if it has to be re-scheduled from July 6. This in turn will further delay the commencement of the academic year for students.

The authorities are keen on conducting EAMCET and other entrance exams taking elaborate precautionary measures against Covid-19. All the exam centres will be sanitised thoroughly before each session while students will be allowed only with face masks and will be thermal screened at the entrance. In view of the pandemic, authorities have done away with biometric fingerprint attendance in the exam hall. Instead, it has been decided to videograph students appearing for the exams so as to checkmate impersonation later during admission.

“The CETs will be held as per schedule. If they are postponed again, it will create huge problems for students as the academic year will be further delayed,” officials said.

Meeting to decide on UG, PG exams

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting to decide examinations of various PG and UG courses besides commencement of the 2020-21 academic year is scheduled on June 18. Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Special Chief Secretary (Education) Chitra Ramchandran and Telangana State Council of Higher Education chairman Prof. T Papi Reddy among others will attend the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .