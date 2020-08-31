Telangana ECET commences on a peaceful note

A total of 28,015 candidates registered for the exam.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2020, commenced on a peaceful note on Monday. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, students attended the exam wearing the face masks.

A total of 28,015 candidates registered for the exam. The morning session exam began at 9 am and concluded at 12 noon and afternoon session is scheduled from 3 pm to 6 pm at 56 test centres including 52 in Telangana and four in Andhra Pradesh.

The TS ECET is conducted for diploma and BSc (Mathematics) degree candidates for lateral entry into the second year BE/BTech and BPharmacy courses offered by both university colleges and private un-aided professional institutions in the State.

